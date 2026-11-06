🚨 Pre-evacuation in parts of Alamosa County after canal failure

🚨 Pre-evacuation notice for part of Alamosa County

As of November 4, 2026, 8:00 AM, some areas of Alamosa County are in pre-evacuation status due to an irrigation canal failure.

Pre-evacuation area:

From Stanley Road to County Road 3 North

From County Road 102 to County Road 110

County Emergency Management, the Sheriff’s Office, and Road and Bridge are monitoring the situation and will share more updates as they have them.

If you live in this area:

Consider leaving early if you feel unsafe or need extra time to evacuate — don’t wait for a mandatory order.

or — don’t wait for a mandatory order. Stay aware of changing conditions; heavy rainfall has saturated the ground and some evacuation routes could be compromised by flooding .

. Do not drive through flooded county roads.

To report damage, call non-emergent dispatch at (719) 589-5807. For life-threatening emergencies, call 911.