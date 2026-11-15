Alamogordo’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with CHRISTUS and others adding key roles. If you’re open to Southern New Mexico, these openings offer strong teams and a lower cost of living.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health – Endocrine Associates

CHRISTUS Health – Endocrine Associates Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–12, no call

Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–12, Setting: Outpatient endocrinology with 1 MD, 2 NPs, MAs, clinical lead, and front office support

Outpatient endocrinology with 1 MD, 2 NPs, MAs, clinical lead, and front office support Patient load: ~12–16 patients/day

~12–16 patients/day Highlights: Stable weekday hours, no call, and a tight-knit endocrine team using EPIC/EMR. Great fit if you enjoy chronic disease management and want time for the mountains and White Sands.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health – Christus Regional Behavioral Medicine

Location: Alamogordo, NM (with quarterly travel to Ruidoso & Las Cruces)

(with quarterly travel to Ruidoso & Las Cruces) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8–5, no call

Mon–Fri 8–5, Setting: Mix of inpatient (36-bed unit) and outpatient; adult population 18+

Mix of inpatient (36-bed unit) and outpatient; adult population 18+ Team: 4 psych NPs, 5 incoming APPs, 12 licensed therapists, MAs, and strong nursing/admin support

4 psych NPs, 5 incoming APPs, 12 licensed therapists, MAs, and strong nursing/admin support Highlights: Balanced IP/OP practice, telehealth options, and room to shape programs (including ECT if interested). Good match if you want teamwork, stability, and leadership potential without call.

Employer: CHRISTUS St. Vincent / CHRISTUS Southern New Mexico GI Associates

Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8–5 with 1/2 day admin

Mon–Fri 8–5 with 1/2 day admin Practice: 100% outpatient GI , private exam rooms, dedicated procedure space, advanced endoscopy, in-house lab

, private exam rooms, dedicated procedure space, advanced endoscopy, in-house lab Compensation: Base-plus model with $800K+ earning potential , sign-on bonus up to $100K , malpractice with tail, CME allowance, retirement match, medical/dental/vision, 40 paid days off/year (PTO + sick + CME)

, sign-on bonus up to , malpractice with tail, CME allowance, retirement match, medical/dental/vision, (PTO + sick + CME) Call: Shared; 2 locums currently help cover

Shared; 2 locums currently help cover Highlights: High earning potential, modern setup, and J-1/H-1B sponsorship. Ideal if you want a busy but outpatient-focused GI practice with strong hospital support.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Full-time

Setting: Home- and community-based programs for adults and seniors

Home- and community-based programs for adults and seniors Focus: Speech, language, cognitive-communication, and swallowing disorders

Speech, language, cognitive-communication, and swallowing disorders Highlights: One-on-one, in-home care with time to build real relationships. You’ll design care plans, coordinate with nurses and therapists, and support clients to stay safe and independent at home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—details like exact schedule and benefits are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.