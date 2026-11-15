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Alamogordo
🏥 Alamogordo NM Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Alamogordo’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with CHRISTUS and others adding key roles. If you’re open to Southern New Mexico, these openings offer strong teams and a lower cost of living.
Nurse Practitioner – Endocrinology
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health – Endocrine Associates
- Location: Alamogordo, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–12, no call
- Setting: Outpatient endocrinology with 1 MD, 2 NPs, MAs, clinical lead, and front office support
- Patient load: ~12–16 patients/day
- Highlights: Stable weekday hours, no call, and a tight-knit endocrine team using EPIC/EMR. Great fit if you enjoy chronic disease management and want time for the mountains and White Sands.
Physician – General Psychiatry
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health – Christus Regional Behavioral Medicine
- Location: Alamogordo, NM (with quarterly travel to Ruidoso & Las Cruces)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 8–5, no call
- Setting: Mix of inpatient (36-bed unit) and outpatient; adult population 18+
- Team: 4 psych NPs, 5 incoming APPs, 12 licensed therapists, MAs, and strong nursing/admin support
- Highlights: Balanced IP/OP practice, telehealth options, and room to shape programs (including ECT if interested). Good match if you want teamwork, stability, and leadership potential without call.
Physician – Gastroenterology
- Employer: CHRISTUS St. Vincent / CHRISTUS Southern New Mexico GI Associates
- Location: Alamogordo, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 8–5 with 1/2 day admin
- Practice: 100% outpatient GI, private exam rooms, dedicated procedure space, advanced endoscopy, in-house lab
- Compensation: Base-plus model with $800K+ earning potential, sign-on bonus up to $100K, malpractice with tail, CME allowance, retirement match, medical/dental/vision, 40 paid days off/year (PTO + sick + CME)
- Call: Shared; 2 locums currently help cover
- Highlights: High earning potential, modern setup, and J-1/H-1B sponsorship. Ideal if you want a busy but outpatient-focused GI practice with strong hospital support.
Speech Language Pathologist (Home-Based)
- Employer: Provident Behavioral Health
- Location: Alamogordo, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Setting: Home- and community-based programs for adults and seniors
- Focus: Speech, language, cognitive-communication, and swallowing disorders
- Highlights: One-on-one, in-home care with time to build real relationships. You’ll design care plans, coordinate with nurses and therapists, and support clients to stay safe and independent at home.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—details like exact schedule and benefits are often flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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