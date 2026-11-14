Alamogordo has a few solid customer service openings right now, from thrift shop shifts to bank and big-box retail roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time, all in-person and local.

Employer: Your Community Connection Thrift and more

Your Community Connection Thrift and more Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Part-time , 12–20 hrs/week

, Pay: $12.00 – $13.00/hour

Busy local thrift store looking for someone to stock shelves and run the register 3–4 days a week, about 5 hours per day, with some weekends. Great fit if you like a fast pace, variety, and a smaller, community-focused shop.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Daytime role setting up displays, checking signs and prices, and keeping products easy to find. Most of the work is on the sales floor with weekday-focused hours, plus access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount if you qualify.

Employer: First National Bank

Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.45 – $16.00/hour

Front-desk role at a local bank, helping walk-in and phone customers with accounts, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, and more. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement) and steady weekday hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and other openings on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.