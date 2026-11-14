Healthcare hiring is busy in Alamogordo right now, from home care and tech roles all the way up to high-earning physician spots.

Here are several solid options worth a look:

Employer: CHRISTUS Health / CHRISTUS Southern New Mexico GI Associates

CHRISTUS Health / CHRISTUS Southern New Mexico GI Associates Location: Alamogordo, NM

Salary: Base-plus model, $800K+ earning potential ; sign-on bonus up to $100,000

; Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: 100% outpatient GI with modern endoscopy equipment, in-house lab, and block OR time. Includes 40 days of paid leave, malpractice with tail, retirement match, and J-1/H-1B sponsorship.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health / CHRISTUS Southern New Mexico Surgical Associates

/ CHRISTUS Southern New Mexico Surgical Associates Location: Alamogordo, NM

Salary: Competitive compensation & comprehensive benefits (noted, but no exact range listed)

Competitive compensation & comprehensive benefits (noted, but no exact range listed) Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Mix of 60% outpatient / 40% inpatient, with 3–4 major elective surgeries per week plus 5–10 outpatient procedures. Offers sign-on bonus, relocation, student-loan assistance, CME, malpractice with tail, and H-1B/J-1 visa sponsorship.

Employer: Commonwealth Medical Services

Location: Alamogordo, NM

Salary: $450–$550 per day, guaranteed

Type: Full-time, W-2

Why it’s appealing: Weekday 8:00–4:00 schedule doing one-time disability evaluations for Veterans, no nights/weekends, no ongoing treatment or billing, and provided tech, training, and support.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Alamogordo, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Per Diem / As Needed (listed under full-time category but work type is PRN)

(listed under full-time category but work type is PRN) Why it’s appealing: Broad CT imaging role with chances to support other modalities, act as a PACS superuser, and work varied shifts. Requires ARRT (R), CT within 1 year, NM licensure, and BLS.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Location: Alamogordo, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Community-based LPN role providing in-home care to seniors and people with disabilities—meds, wound care, chronic disease support, and education—within an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Alamogordo Home Health Care & Hospice

Location: Alamogordo, NM (Otero & Lincoln Counties)

Salary: $13.50–$18.00 per hour

Type: In-person, home-based care (employment type not strictly labeled but ongoing field role)

In-person, home-based care (employment type not strictly labeled but ongoing field role) Why it’s appealing: Hands-on caregiving with mileage reimbursement, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and a flexible schedule while serving patients in their homes.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5726

Location: 2401 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Salary: $19.50–$32.50 per hour , plus possible shift and performance premiums

, plus possible shift and performance premiums Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)

(opening/morning shifts) Why it’s appealing: Retail pharmacy role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education (Live Better U), and PTO/PPTO—even for part-timers.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Alamogordo, NM (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time travel RN

Why it’s appealing: High-acuity cath lab work assisting with diagnostic and interventional procedures, managing hemodynamics and sedation, and responding to cardiac emergencies—ideal for RNs who like fast-paced, critical care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.