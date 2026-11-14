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Alamogordo
🏥 Alamogordo, NM Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings From Entry-Level to $800K+
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy in Alamogordo right now, from home care and tech roles all the way up to high-earning physician spots.
Here are several solid options worth a look:
Physician – Gastroenterology (Base+ Model, $800K+ Potential)
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health / CHRISTUS Southern New Mexico GI Associates
- Location: Alamogordo, NM
- Salary: Base-plus model, $800K+ earning potential; sign-on bonus up to $100,000
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s appealing: 100% outpatient GI with modern endoscopy equipment, in-house lab, and block OR time. Includes 40 days of paid leave, malpractice with tail, retirement match, and J-1/H-1B sponsorship.
Physician – General Surgery
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health / CHRISTUS Southern New Mexico Surgical Associates
- Location: Alamogordo, NM
- Salary: Competitive compensation & comprehensive benefits (noted, but no exact range listed)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s appealing: Mix of 60% outpatient / 40% inpatient, with 3–4 major elective surgeries per week plus 5–10 outpatient procedures. Offers sign-on bonus, relocation, student-loan assistance, CME, malpractice with tail, and H-1B/J-1 visa sponsorship.
Clinical Audiologist – Full-Time Veteran Hearing Exams
- Employer: Commonwealth Medical Services
- Location: Alamogordo, NM
- Salary: $450–$550 per day, guaranteed
- Type: Full-time, W-2
- Why it’s appealing: Weekday 8:00–4:00 schedule doing one-time disability evaluations for Veterans, no nights/weekends, no ongoing treatment or billing, and provided tech, training, and support.
Computed Tomography Technologist – Imaging CAT Scan (PRN)
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Alamogordo, NM
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Per Diem / As Needed (listed under full-time category but work type is PRN)
- Why it’s appealing: Broad CT imaging role with chances to support other modalities, act as a PACS superuser, and work varied shifts. Requires ARRT (R), CT within 1 year, NM licensure, and BLS.
Home Health Licensed Practical Nurse (In-Home Care)
- Employer: Provident Behavioral Health
- Location: Alamogordo, NM
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s appealing: Community-based LPN role providing in-home care to seniors and people with disabilities—meds, wound care, chronic disease support, and education—within an interdisciplinary team.
Homemaker / Home Health Aide
- Employer: Alamogordo Home Health Care & Hospice
- Location: Alamogordo, NM (Otero & Lincoln Counties)
- Salary: $13.50–$18.00 per hour
- Type: In-person, home-based care (employment type not strictly labeled but ongoing field role)
- Why it’s appealing: Hands-on caregiving with mileage reimbursement, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and a flexible schedule while serving patients in their homes.
Certified Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5726
- Location: 2401 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo, NM 88310
- Salary: $19.50–$32.50 per hour, plus possible shift and performance premiums
- Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)
- Why it’s appealing: Retail pharmacy role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education (Live Better U), and PTO/PPTO—even for part-timers.
Travel Registered Nurse – Cardiac Cath Lab
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Alamogordo, NM (travel assignment)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time travel RN
- Why it’s appealing: High-acuity cath lab work assisting with diagnostic and interventional procedures, managing hemodynamics and sedation, and responding to cardiac emergencies—ideal for RNs who like fast-paced, critical care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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