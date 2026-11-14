Alamogordo’s hospital kitchens are hiring, with full-time roles for folks who like fast-paced, hands-on work and helping patients behind the scenes.

Below are several full-time food service jobs at CHRISTUS Health in Alamogordo, NM.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Full Time (5 days, 8-hour shifts)

(5 days, 8-hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

Work in the hospital cafeteria and patient food service area, doing routine food prep, tray line service, and meal delivery. Good fit if you like staying busy, keeping things clean, and helping patients and staff get their meals on time.

Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Full Time (multiple shifts available)

(multiple shifts available) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level kitchen role doing basic food prep, dishwashing, trash, and cleaning, plus helping set up trays and dining areas. Great if you’re new to food service or want steady hospital work with different shift options.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.