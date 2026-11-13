Alamogordo schools are lining up their coaching staff and there are some solid spots open right now. If you love working with students and sports, these are worth a look.

Employer: Alamogordo Public Schools

Alamogordo Public Schools Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: As set out by increment or temporary coaching contract

As set out by When: 2027–28 school year, open until filled

Lead the JV boys soccer program and help student‑athletes build skills, confidence, and sportsmanship. Requires a high school diploma or equivalent, with NM Instructor’s License preferred, and ability to get NMAA coaching certification.

Employer: Alamogordo Public Schools

Alamogordo Public Schools Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: As set out by increment or temporary coaching contract

As set out by When: 2026–27 school year, open until filled

Support the 7th and 8th grade girls track team and help young runners grow in skill and confidence. You’ll need or be able to get a coaching certification; flexible schedule and strong people skills are key.

Employer: Alamogordo Public Schools

Alamogordo Public Schools Location: Alamogordo, NM

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: As set out by increment or temporary coaching contract

As set out by When: Immediately, open until filled

Take the lead on the varsity girls basketball program and shape the team’s culture and performance. Requires a high school diploma or equivalent, NM Instructor’s License preferred, and ability to get NMAA coaching certification.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—apply online through the district’s site and get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.