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Mcallen
Santa Arrives at La Plaza Mall on PSJA Activity Bus
12 days ago
Santa made his holiday arrival at La Plaza Mall riding a PSJA ISD activity bus, marking the first time the district has led his entrance at the mall. Families joined PSJA ISD at the mall to kick off the holiday season and show district pride.
This content is adapted from materials provided by PSJA ISD
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