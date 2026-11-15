Alamo has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at the Crockett County Pound would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption!)

(fee-waived adoption!) Shelter: Crockett County Pound

Phone: (731) 663-5399

Goliath is an adult medium mixed-breed boy looking for a fresh start. With his fee waived, he’s a wonderful option if you’re ready to open your heart and home without worrying about the cost.

👉 Meet Goliath and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Crockett County Pound

Phone: (731) 663-5399

Marcus is a senior medium mixed-breed gentleman who deserves a cozy, loving home to enjoy his golden years. His low adoption fee makes it easier to bring him home and give him the comfort he’s earned.

👉 Meet Marcus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Crockett County Pound

Phone: (731) 663-5399

Chupa is an adult medium mixed-breed dog waiting patiently for someone to notice him. With an affordable adoption fee, he could be a great match for a family or person ready for a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Chupa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Alamo, TN, please consider visiting Crockett County Pound or calling (731) 663-5399 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.