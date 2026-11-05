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Alamo
Alamo Planning Committee Reviews Local Projects
5 days ago
The Alamo Improvement Association Planning Committee reviews new land use projects and environmental impact reports that affect the Alamo area. The committee checks how new projects fit with the County General Plan and the needs of local residents, and gives feedback to county officials so Alamo’s semi-rural character is considered in planning decisions.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Alamo Improvement Association
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