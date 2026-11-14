Pet of the Week for November 14, 2026

Meet Pugsley, a handsome, extra-fluffy pooch with a laid-back personality and a playful side just waiting to shine. At about 6 years old, this fun-loving guy has the perfect mix of chill companionship and adventurous spirit. Whether he’s splashing around in the water, hitting the trail for a hike, or showing off his tricks, Pugsley is happiest when he’s enjoying life alongside his favorite people.

Pugsley has been working hard on his manners and is already housebroken, crate trained, and knows some commands, including sit, down, and shake. Once he gets comfortable, his playful personality really comes out. Give him a little time to warm up, and you may catch him happily galloping around the yard or tapping his paws with excitement.

This easygoing gentleman enjoys human companionship and is looking for a home that understands his needs. Pugsley would do best in an adult home without small children, cats, or other small animals, as he has a strong prey drive. While he can enjoy the company of other large dogs with the right introductions, he is dog-selective, and an only-pet home is recommended.

If you’re looking for a fluffy hiking buddy, a water-loving adventure companion, and a relaxed friend to share your days with, Pugsley might just be your perfect match. He’s ready to trade kennel life for cozy naps, new trails, and a lifetime of love.

Pugsley is definitely ready for his next adventure. Could it be with you?

You can meet Pugsley at FAAS, 1590 Fortmann Way, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is closed daily from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for naptime.

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