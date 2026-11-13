If it’s fall, it’s high school play season, and Alameda High School and Encinal Jr. & Sr. High School both have excellent productions on deck this month.

Alameda High School’s production this year is Emma, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. As a refresher, this romp follows the story of the clever, educated, and dangerously bored Emma Woodhouse, her matchmaking pursuits, and her own romantic adventures. You can see the show on November 13 or 14 at 7 p.m. at the Frederick Chacon Little Theater. Tickets are available on the Alameda High GoFan webpage.

Encinal is producing You Can’t Take it With You, a screwball comedy about two families with very different values. Like the 1937 movie, the play explores themes of happiness, family, individuality, and the importance of enjoying life instead of focusing too much on money or social status. You can see the show on November 13 or 14 in the Encinal cafeteria. Tickets are available on the Encinal GoFan webpage.

Starting this week, our middle and high schools are hosting information nights for prospective students and families. “TK Information Nights” will take place January 12 (for families in the Ruby Bridges, Paden, Franklin, Maya Lin, and Love zones) and January 13 (for families in the Edison, Otis, Earhart, and Bay Farm zones). Kindergarten Information Night will be held on January 14 at each elementary school. You can find information about those dates and the enrollment process on our 2027-28 Enrollment Information webpage. All enrollment (TK-12) opens on January 25, 2027.

On December 2, AUSD will be hosting “AI and AUSD Schools,” a community forum on the district’s current thinking on the use of AI in the classroom. This virtual event will take place at 6 p.m. and will include both a panel discussion and time for audience questions. We encourage anyone with questions about how AUSD is responding to this new technology to attend the forum online.

Susan Davis is the Senior Manager of Community Affairs for the Alameda Unified School District. Reach her at sdavis@alamedaunified.org.

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