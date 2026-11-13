In pondering the St. Joseph Notre Dame (SJND) High School fall play, Rossum’s Universal Robots, directed by Kritine Roxas-Miller, what comes to mind is Theseus’s comment from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, regarding the choice to see the Mechanicals perform Pyramus and Thisbe: “I will hear that play; For never anything can be amiss, When simpleness and duty tender it.” And what follows was an earnest effort by aspiring actors to tell the tragic story of true love turned to tragedy.

Rossum’s Universal Robots was performed last weekend, November 6-8, at SJND. Most often, though not always, their efforts were comical, though they took themselves seriously, as we should try to do ourselves. I cited the quote from A Midsummer Night’s Dream not to harshly critique the SJND’s young actors, but to sincerely applaud their effort—and that of their director—to perform a pertinent and complex play that is both terribly dated and shockingly contemporary. It is also a flawed play in terms of structure and character development, but was genuinely an impressive effort.

Rossum’s Universal Robots was written in 1920 by a Czech playwright, Karel Čapek, and is a 106-year-old look into the future where a factory of scientists are building robots with intelligence, so yes, AI. In what has become a familiar sci-fi plot arc, the robots are made, morph, then return to attack their makers. As I watched the show I thought of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Ex Machina, and The Terminator, among others. It is remarkable to use the lens of this early 20th century play to look at our world today.

But what both added to and detracted from the story was the presentation. The set had really cool mannequin body parts with wires flowing out like blood vessels and sinew. The costumes were fun, with shiny silver jackets and pants indicating robots, while lab coats signify humans. The young thespians, thanked and cheered after the final performance by the director, did a good job with material that is serious, though not always seriously performed. Several times in the play the actors engaged in what Roger Ebert used to call the “semi-obligatory musical interlude,” which is to say there were moments where the ensemble, or small groups, or a pair of actors, did a choreographed dance to a contemporary song. These were fun moments for sure. Equally fun was when a saxophone was played, or when characters engaged in pratfalls—all ideas conjured and meant to add frivolity to what is otherwise a dour story.

Yet what was also present in the play—noted in the program comments by the school principal, Jeffrey Danilak—was a challenge for us to consider robots and technology from a religious perspective. Danilak wrote, “This play also reinforces the foundations of our Catholic teaching, which reminds us that true humanity is rooted in being made in the image and likeness of God.” That notion, quite honestly, is not something I’ve heard from panel discussions about AI on NPR or CNN.

So the play was most definitely ambitious in objective and presentation. It did not fully succeed, but then again, it did not have to. It was fun, the kids showed such energy and joy, there were terrific moments of interaction with the audience, and it was live theater performed by human beings in front of other humans, so yay! And it was thought provoking.

A few weeks ago a film version of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, Klara and the Sun, opened in theaters. It’s about an AF (artificial friend) and her/its relationship with a young human girl. So we began in 1920 to think about our relationship with technology and over a century later we still are, making the SJND play part of this ongoing conversation. May theater and literature and those guided by faith help us as we move forward into the brave new world. Kudos to director Roxas-Miller, her actors, and SJND High School for yet again making bold choices.

Gene Kahane is the founder of the Foodbank Players, a lifelong teacher, and former Poet Laureate for the City of Alameda. Reach him at gene@alamedapost.com. His writing is collected at AlamedaPost.com/Gene-Kahane.

The post Saint Joe’s Brings ‘Rossum’s Universal Robots’ to the Stage appeared first on Alameda Post.