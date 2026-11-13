November 27, 1935 – August 6, 2026

John Petersen was born on November 27, 1935, the third child of European immigrants John Petersen and Sophie Arfsten Petersen and brother to sisters Marga and Ellen. Born and raised in Oakland, he spent innumerable hours in the city parks and playgrounds, inspiring his eventual employment with Oakland Parks & Recreation Department coaching, officiating, and supervising, and as camp director and administrator in Oakland-affiliated campgrounds in the Sierra. He later established and ran the Sierra Trails Hiking Camp for teen boys, exploring the Sierra, hiking parts of the John Muir Trail, and climbing Mt. Whitney. He also spent two summers working for the US Forest Service fighting fires in San Bernardino County.

After his father died when John was a teen, and with his mother working long hours, he was rudderless after graduating from Oakland High, so he simply took the bus to UC Berkeley to “sign up.” Despite being told by his school counselor that he was “not college material,” he went on to earn a B.S. in Forestry, an M.S. in Wildland Management, and an M.A in Education Administration. When asked what led an inner-city kid from the flatlands of Oakland to study forestry, he said, “Forests just sounded beautiful when I read about them, and I’d never seen one before I went to college.” At an imposing height of 6 feet 6 inches, he was invited to try out for the Cal crew team. Rowing for storied crew coach Ky Ebright changed the trajectory of his life. There is not enough space here to detail how rowing and mentorship by legendary coaches impacted him.

After graduating from Cal, he served in the Army in Fort Benning, Georgia, eventually accepting an offer to cut short his military commitment by agreeing to teach at a small, rural K-12 school in Cusseta, Georgia. When this assignment ended, he was faced with the choice to train and try out for the U.S. Olympic Crew Team or return to the Bay Area and become an educator. Ultimately, thousands of middle school, high school, and college students were blessed (or vexed) to have Mr. P as their biology or AP environmental science teacher. He was an innovative, memorable, and distinguished teacher. His love of the Sierra drove much of his curriculum and instruction regarding environmental stewardship. For five consecutive years, he was honored with Teacher of Distinction awards from the Environmental Protection Agency. Research projects, often conducted in conjunction with East Bay Regional Parks, had a meaningful impact on the broader community, and his high school students were once invited to present their results at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

Befitting his nickname, Coach’s impact on courts, playgrounds, and bodies of water was just as significant as his impact in any classroom. He coached basketball and rowing at more than two dozen high schools, junior colleges, and colleges. Ultimately, he coached at least one year in eight consecutive decades. As an official on the playground or court, he employed a teacherly approach. He was a founding member of the Lake Merritt Rowing Club (LMRC), two blocks from his childhood home. In the 1990s he was invited to join the coaching staff at the Junior Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, bringing two of his junior scullers from LMRC. John was named Coach of the Year by The Richmond Standard for taking the Salesian High School rowing team to national standing in the late ’60s, and 40 years later he was an inaugural inductee in the Salesian High School Hall of Fame. One of his most treasured positions was Associate Head Coach with coaches Brad Thomas and Augie Valdez and the Alameda High School Lady Hornets basketball team.

Coach never had a student or athlete break his heart—but the Oakland A’s did. It was bad enough that the Raiders mishandled the loyalty of their fans but, after more than 40 years as a season-ticket holder for the Athletics, he took it deeply personally when they left Oakland. Baseball would never be the same for him. It was for the best that in 2019 he and his wife relocated to Salt Lake City to be closer to family. He desperately missed home, but he came to love living at the base of the Wasatch Mountain range, just minutes from drives in the canyons, surrounded by the kind of spectacular views that had been hours away from the Bay Area.

Coach was big-hearted, kind, funny, loyal, generous, a model of lifelong health and fitness, a champion for the underdogs of the world, a good listener, and a great conversationalist. He found joy in weekend breakfasts out (toast burnt black), Bluegrass festivals in the woods, doing word puzzles over coffee, his extensive military history and science library, gym-going, sports bars, and grading papers at the A’s game. Could he be annoying? YES! But he usually redeemed himself and admitted that his wife was right.

Speaking of his wife… his accomplishments aside, he was most proud of the nearly 51 years spent with his companion and life partner, Laurel Yeates. His daughters and grandchildren were a close second.

When he passed on August 6, 2026, John was survived by his wife Laurel; daughter Meagan Petersen and her husband, Peter Jepsen (Silverdale, Washington); daughter Tarrin Rice and her husband, Jason (Minneapolis, Minnesota). He was “Opa” to Tessa Jepsen (Portland, Oregon), “Bup” to Theo and Mette Rice (Minneapolis), and “Uncle Johnny” to his many nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, a niece, and a nephew.

Should you wish to remember John, he would be best honored by any donation made in his name to athletic programs for underserved youth. He was also fond of thanking veterans for their service, paying generous tips and compliments to servers, and giving the gift of meaningful books to important people in his life. Written remembrances can be sent to hoopcoachjp@gmail.com.

“A teacher affects eternity. He can never tell where his influence stops.”

— Henry Brooks Adams

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