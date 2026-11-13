Planning Board approves use permit for Oakland Roots SC to play in Harbor Bay starting in 2027

During its meeting on Monday, November 9, the City of Alameda Planning Board voted to approve a use permit and design review to allow the Oakland Roots and Soul Soccer Club to transform their training facility in Harbor Bay into a temporary stadium.

The approval comes six months after the Roots first submitted an application to host professional soccer matches for up to five years at its existing training facility at 1220 and 1150 Harbor Bay Parkway, while the team pursues a permanent stadium at Howard Terminal in Oakland. Beginning with their 2027 season, the Roots may host up to 27 matches per year with up to 8,000 attendees and the Soul may host up to seven matches with up to 3,000 attendees, along with other smaller sporting events. Large events will primarily be held on weekends between March and November, though some weekday evening events are also expected. No concerts, music festivals, or fireworks will be allowed.

The Roots previously came to the Planning Board for two workshops in June and August, and organized a public open house at the training facility on Saturday, August 8. During these sessions, the team showed off how it intends to activate the space by installing modular stands, lighting and sound systems, and screens while transforming the parking lot into a food and vendor area. Noise, traffic, and transportation impacts and concerns were discussed in detail during the second workshop in August.

In September, the Alameda County Airport Land Use Commission (ALUC) voted 4-0 (with one abstention) to reject the project proposal over concerns about light and glare, waste management, and the safety of large crowds. According to Brian McGuire, Acting Planning Services Manager, any project east of High Street in Alameda is considered to be within the Airport Influence Area of the Oakland San Francisco Bay International Airport and is subject to the policies of the ALUC.

However, during its meeting on Wednesday, November 4, City Council voted unanimously to find that there are no other feasible locations where the Roots can play and therefore the project is compatible with the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan (ALUCP) and the State Aeronautics Act (SAA). That vote achieved the two-thirds Council majority needed to clear a key hurdle to allow the Planning Board to approve the use permit.

“We are committed to being good neighbors—good neighbors to the business park, to the residents…and to the airport,” said Lindsay Barenz, President of Oakland Roots SC, during Monday’s meeting. “We will engage with anyone who has a concern, and we will make a mutually beneficial solution to solve any problems that come our way.”

During public comment, residents and local business leaders spoke largely in favor of welcoming the Roots and their fans to Alameda.

“It’s very heartening to see a positive sports organization…who wants to benefit the community that they’re in,” said Jennifer Cianciulli, an Alameda resident, business owner, and self-described “parent of a voracious soccer player.”

“The Roots are going to bring something to Alameda that we really don’t have a lot of,” added speaker Stephen Zimmerman. “This is a really unique entertainment experience for families and fans of sports.”

Melissa Plaisance, a longtime resident, also suggested the Roots could allow vehicle parking at the Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal parking lot, particularly on weekends when there is no ferry service.

However, a resident of nearby Heritage of Alameda voiced concerns about potential noise from the games and expressed hope that the Roots will follow the rules.

Boardmembers, including Sunny Tsou and Katie Freed, sought to understand measures in place to address residents’ concerns. In response, McGuire explained that the City will monitor events for noise and other issues and will provide support if there is a problem. Staff will also return to the Board to provide updates if there are indeed future permit violations.

Boardmembers Hanson Hom and Teresa Ruiz emphasized the need for a more diverse mode share for fans accessing the venue; the transportation study for the project found that 90% of fans will drive or carpool. Since the nearest bus stop for AC Transit Line 31 is nearly a mile from the site, both Hom and Ruiz urged staff and the Roots to explore the possibility of a crosstown or express bus service that could not only shuttle Alameda residents to the site but also bolster visits to Alameda businesses.

Though the Board ultimately voted unanimously to approve the use permit, they also included amendments to explore a gameday shuttle that serves Alameda and other active transportation strategies, the Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal as a potential overflow parking site on weekends, and additional signage and strategies to mitigate cut-through traffic in Bay Farm neighborhoods, as suggested by Board President Andy Wang.

Members of the public have a 10-day window to file an appeal.

Earlier in the meeting, City of Alameda Sustainability Manager Danielle Mieler led a study session that highlighted the status and details of various adaptation projects around Alameda as part of the Shoreline Adaptation Plan (SAP), with a key focus on ongoing projects along Fernside Boulevard and in Bay Farm Island and the funding landscape. During the Board meeting on December 14, student teams from the Urban Design Studio at UC Berkeley’s College of Environmental Design will present projects on sea level rise adaptation pathways for Alameda.

Contributing writer Ken Der covers the Planning Board, development, and transportation issues for the Alameda Post. Contact him via ken@alamedapost.com. His writing is collected at AlamedaPost.com/Ken-Der.

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