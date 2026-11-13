On November 17, City Council will consider a revised Corica Park Golf Course lease that would implement a June settlement agreement with Greenway Golf Associates, ending litigation that began in 2022. Council will also consider directing staff to study whether to bring the Alameda Housing Authority into City government after a dispute arose over federal housing vouchers for Stardust Gardens.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District will brief Council on the San Leandro Channel Crossing Pipeline Project to replace the water pipeline between Alameda and Bay Farm Island.

Below is a summary of the issues and how you can participate.

Revised Corica Park lease

Council will consider introducing an ordinance to approve a revised lease with Greenway Golf Associates for the Chuck Corica Golf Complex on Bay Farm Island. The lease would implement a June 2026 settlement resolving litigation that began in 2022, when the City sued Greenway over alleged lease violations, and Greenway countersued.

The proposed lease would freeze resident greens fees in 2027 and limit increases thereafter to once a year, capped at the greater of 8% or Bay Area inflation rate. It would also eliminate Greenway’s required contribution of 3% of gross revenue to a City-held capital improvement reserve and expand its food and beverage rights. Introducing the ordinance requires four affirmative votes. The City and Greenway were still finalizing the lease when the November 5 staff report was published.

Housing Authority governance

Council will consider directing staff to explore bringing the Alameda Housing Authority’s functions into City government or pursuing another governance model to advance the City’s supportive housing priorities.

The proposal follows a dispute over federal rental assistance for Stardust Gardens, the first phase of Rebuilding Existing Supportive Housing at Alameda Point (RESHAP). The Housing Authority said federal rules required a competitive process to award project-based vouchers. City officials argued that a state grant competition in which Stardust Gardens ranked first statewide could satisfy that requirement.

On September 1, Council voted 5-0 to commit up to $25.5 million over 20 years in Alameda Point Base Reuse funds to cover operating costs at Stardust Gardens. The backstop was intended to keep Stardust Gardens on track and avoid delays to the 478-unit West Midway development. The City could reduce its contribution if vouchers or other operating subsidies become available.

Staff proposes reviewing the Housing Authority’s governance and finances, its relationship with affiliated housing developers, and whether to combine administrative functions such as human resources and finance with the City. Staff would return to Council with an initial recommendation in early 2027.

How you can participate

City Council will meet on Tuesday, November 17, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located on the third floor of City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Avenue.

Members of the public may comment on agenda items when those items are heard or address other matters during non-agenda public comment. The Consent Calendar is intended for routine items and is approved by a single motion.

Click here for Zoom registration. The Zoom phone number for telephone participants is 669-900-9128; the Meeting ID is 826 1985 9505.

Complete this online form to request reasonable accommodation. Information to assist with remote participation is available in the Public Comment and City Council Meeting Guide. The public can also view the meeting on the City’s Facebook page; Council does not monitor comments posted there.

For each issue, public speakers will have three minutes to speak if fewer than five are speaking, or two minutes if five or more are speaking.

Community members may also email Council Members on issues of interest before meetings.

Contributing writer Karin K. Jensen covers City Council and book reviews for the Alameda Post. Contact her via karin@alamedapost.com. Her writing is collected at https://linktr.ee/karinkjensen and https://alamedapost.com/Karin-K-Jensen.

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