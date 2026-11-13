undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alameda
Math Puzzle for November 13, 2026
By Jeff Smith,8 days ago
You might reap what you sow, but you must sew what you rip
Two circles are unceremoniously stuffed into a 30° – 60° – 90° triangle. The whole kit and caboodle is placed within a Cartesian coordinate system.
The two circles are tangent to the triangle and tangent to each other at point P.
Given point P is located at (257.995, 97.26766) find the area of the triangle.
A correct answer sent to JeffreyRSmith@aol.com may win a Tucker’s Gift Card.
Last week’s winner was James Forakis, with R = 34.486 units.
Use of AI to solve this problem is strictly forbidden.
Jeff Smith is a former Math teacher and a retired US Navy Lieutenant Commander. Reach him at JeffreyRSmith@aol.com.
The post Math Puzzle for November 13, 2026 appeared first on Alameda Post.
1