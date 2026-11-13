You might reap what you sow, but you must sew what you rip

Two circles are unceremoniously stuffed into a 30° – 60° – 90° triangle. The whole kit and caboodle is placed within a Cartesian coordinate system.

The two circles are tangent to the triangle and tangent to each other at point P.

Given point P is located at (257.995, 97.26766) find the area of the triangle.

A correct answer sent to JeffreyRSmith@aol.com may win a Tucker’s Gift Card.

Last week’s winner was James Forakis, with R = 34.486 units.

Use of AI to solve this problem is strictly forbidden.

Jeff Smith is a former Math teacher and a retired US Navy Lieutenant Commander. Reach him at JeffreyRSmith@aol.com.

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