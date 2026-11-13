New this morning in Episode 228, topics include: Malia Vella wins the Mayor’s race. Surf parks, soccer, and sunflowers-the latest developments in multiple projects. Taking your wheels on the ferry? Know before you go. Will Alameda have a new Sister City? High School theatre season in full swing. The Hornet has a temporary dockmate. The latest real estate sales, and events for your weekend.

If you can’t see the embedded player, you can listen to this week’s episode (and previous episodes, too!) on our podcast page. Or you can ask Alexa, Siri, or Google to “Play the Alameda PostCast podcast” and you’ll hear the latest episode. It’s also listed in all the major podcast directories including Spotify, Apple, Google, and Amazon.

Scott Piehler hosts and produces Alameda’s only weekly news digest podcast, the Alameda PostCast. Reach him at scott@alamedapost.com.

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