Early Election Results Still Coming In

Early midterm election results are rolling in, giving Alameda residents a preview of what the next generation of City leadership will look like, as well as whether certain key public services will be funded locally and regionally.

Voters cast their ballot for several major races on Tuesday, including the mayoral seat, two City Council member seats, and two Board of Education trustee seats. This particular election season saw spirited local efforts to get out the vote in Alameda and across the country, with many voters engaging over cost-of-living, immigration, global policy, and civil rights concerns.

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters states on its website that these results are not yet certified, and that tallying will continue through mid-November.

Mayor

Malia Vella is poised to succeed Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft as Alameda’s next mayor. Vella is cornering the City’s most prominent leadership position with 43% of the vote, leading candidates Tracy Jensen and Tony Daysog by a margin of 13.5% and 16.5% respectively.

City Council

Voters appear to have selected Thushan Amarasiriwardena as one of their new City Council members. He leads the pool of candidates by a considerable margin, winning over a quarter of the votes cast so far.

The race for the remaining seat, however, is still too close to call. Tyler Savage currently leads slightly with 17.5% of the votes, just edging out Amos White at 16%—a difference of around 400 votes. Marcie Johnson trails White by less than 100 votes, at just under 16%.

Board of Education

Incumbents Carrie Hahnel and Gary Lym are both reclaiming their seats on the Board of Education with little difficulty, each earning more than double the votes of the next most popular candidate.

Measures

Public transit riders, rejoice: Measure RTM is likely to pass authoritatively, casting a positive outlook during an otherwise dire moment for the Bay Area’s public transit infrastructure. The measure will generate $480 million for agencies such as BART and AC Transit over the next 14 years through a new sales tax. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which is the central transit authority for the San Francisco Bay Area, the funding will be essential in order to prevent major reductions in bus, train, and ferry service across the entire nine-county region.

Measure L seems to be clearing its two-thirds majority requirement, with 70% of the vote in support. The measure establishes a bond that will generate funds towards critical infrastructure projects in the city, in an effort to help close an $800 million infrastructure funding gap. According to the City, bond funds generated through Measure L will be dedicated towards projects that improve street quality, climate change resiliency, and emergency preparedness.

Measure M and Measure N have demanded less focus than other items in this election cycle, though they are both projected to pass. Measure M will change outdated language in the city charter, while Measure N will lower the threshold of votes required for City Council to approve leases for City-owned property from a four-vote supermajority to a simple three-vote majority.

The League of Women Voters of Alameda offers more information about the measures in their September analysis for the Post.

For the most current vote count totals, as well as other city and state results, visit the Alameda County Registrar of Voters official website.

Staff reporter Desmond Bracken is a UC Local News Fellow placed with the Alameda Post through the summer of 2028. Reach him at desmond@alamedapost.com. His writing is collected at AlamedaPost.com/Desmond-Bracken.

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