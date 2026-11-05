All Around Alameda – Crafts, Shopping, and Art

Support local print media, design a new ornament, and shop tons of local artists and vendors across the island

After local Halloween data scientists documented a record-breaking number of trick-or-treaters, Alameda is turning its attention to the upcoming holidays. With only 56 days left in 2026, we have a lot of fun on the way. This weekend in Alameda, get a jump start on gift shopping at the Mini Masterpieces Holiday Gifts Show Reception at Rhythmix Cultural Works on Friday, November 6. The ALAMEDUH Zine Issue 2 Release Party invites our local community to Faction Brewing on Saturday, November 7 for a celebration of the local arts scene and vendor market. The same day, get creative at a retro holiday craft class, Crafting Through the Decades: The 1950s, at the Alameda Gallery & Collective. Plus, if you’re looking for a gift with a little extra sparkle, get on over to the 13th Annual Jewelry & More Sale benefitting Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter at South Shore Shopping Center. And on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8, don’t miss the 46th Annual Alameda Holiday Boutique at the O’ Club.

Mini Masterpieces Holiday Gifts Show Reception

Friday, November 6

You won’t be able to find these holiday presents on your favorite online shopping platform. On Friday, November 6, check out some unique gifts at the Mini Masterpieces Holiday Gifts Show Reception at Rhythmix Cultural Works, 2513 Blanding Avenue. The event is scheduled from 6 until 8 p.m.

The Mini Masterpieces show is an annual tradition by Art Jam, a core group of local artists who meet weekly at Rhythmix to hone their craft and work together. The event description calls the show “equal parts fine art exhibit and [the] most unique holiday shopping experience in Alameda.”

Rhythmix asks that guests kindly RSVP in advance for this free reception. If you can’t make it this Friday, you’ll still have plenty of time to see the gallery. A second reception will be held on Friday, December 4, from 6 until 8 p.m., and the gallery is open for viewing on Wednesdays from 6 until 9 p.m. through December 30.

ALAMEDUH Zine Issue 2 Release Party

Saturday, November 7

Celebrate local media and Alameda businesses at the ALAMEDUH Zine Issue 2 Release Party on Saturday, November 7, at Faction Brewing, 2501 Monarch Street. Festivities are scheduled from 3 until 8 p.m.

The zine celebrated the release of their first print edition in November 2025, and they’ve been collaborating and connecting ever since. “It’s an honor to reflect the community back to itself,” says Corinne Avganim Wilk, founder and creator of ALAMEDUH. “We’re not manufacturing a scene. It’s always been here. We’re just giving it room for recognition, and inviting people into it.”

While you’re at the party, grab a copy of the printed zine, enjoy a drink from Faction, and snag a bite to eat from the Calafia Taqueria and Smash Island Burgers food trucks. Shop at least 20 Alameda-based vendors, check out an art show and sale, and get ready to groove at the 7 p.m. dance party with Gold Digger Records.

Entry to the event is free, and registration is not required. Be sure to follow ALAMEDUH on Instagram and support local—DUH!

FAAS Annual Jewelry & More Sale

Saturday, November 7

Shop for a cause—and cute little paws—at the 13th Annual Jewelry & More Sale that benefits Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS). It’s set for Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., at South Shore Center Suite 2242 next to See’s Candy.

Shop a huge selection of jewelry featuring over 2,000 items. You’ll find everything from brand-new costume pieces to jewelry made with precious metal and stones. Purses and personal accessories will also be making an appearance, along with homemade treats and marmalade.

RSVP online for free to let FAAS know you’re coming. A very limited number of Early Admission tickets will be available for $15. Early birds will get access to the sale from 10 until 11 a.m.; General Admission entry is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Crafting Through the Decades: The 1950s

Saturday, November 7

Arts instructor Jo Anne—known to local youngsters as Ms. Y—is offering a retro holiday crafting series, one throwback project at a time. Join the fun this week and make your own holiday ornament on Saturday, November 7, at the Alameda Gallery & Collective, 1451 Webster Street, from 1 until 3 p.m.

“More is more,” reads the event description. “We’ll create a gaudy silk holiday ornament covered in sequins, beads, ribbon, rick rack, and other trims, using pins and glue.” All materials are provided, and the class is open to participants ages 16 and up.

Reserve your spot online in advance to attend the class. Tickets are $30. Be sure to check out our events page for more information on the rest of the retro holiday crafting series to be held on Sunday, November 15; Sunday, November 29; and Saturday, December 5.

46th Annual Alameda Holiday Boutique

Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8

Get ready to check off your holiday shopping lists—or buy something special for yourself. A local island favorite is back with the 46th Annual Alameda Holiday Boutique at the Albert H. DeWitt Officers’ Club (O’Club) 641 West Redline Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8.

From perfectly decorated sugar cookies to handmade crochet plushies, there’s something for everyone. Get a sneak peek of this year’s craftspeople on the 2026 Vendors page. This year’s boutique boasts more than 70 vendors.

Admission is free, and ample parking is available. The annual, volunteer-run boutique has been running strong since its opening sale in 1979, with only a single year missed in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic. Come support local businesses and charitable organizations at this holiday tradition!

What else is going on in Alameda?

All these events and more, in Alameda and beyond, are always posted on our online Events Calendar. Post yours, too, for free!

Amanda Laird is the Content Manager and Events Editor of the Alameda Post. Her writing is collected at AlamedaPost.com/Amanda-Laird. Reach her at amanda@alamedapost.com.

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