🚨 $1.76M grant to plan safer streets in Alameda County

The Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC) has been awarded a $1.76 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program.

This money will fund the Countywide Priority Corridors Safety Initiative, a $2.2 million planning effort to cut traffic deaths and serious injuries on key streets in three Alameda County communities.

Using crash data and community input, Alameda CTC will:

Focus on streets in the County’s High-Injury Network (where the most severe crashes happen)

(where the most severe crashes happen) Plan ways to improve access to neighborhoods and commercial districts

to neighborhoods and commercial districts Enhance traffic safety near schools

Improve safety and operations along freight routes

Alameda CTC will also share tools, lessons, and design guidance with local agencies so they can tackle similar safety issues in their own areas.