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Alameda County
⚠️ Alameda County jury online portal temporarily down
9 days ago
⚠️ Online jury portal down for Alameda County Court
The Superior Court of Alameda County says its Jury Public Portal is currently unavailable.
If you have jury duty coming up or need to check your status:
- Go to the Court’s Jury Duty Reporting page for the latest instructions.
- Contact Jury Services for help:
- Email: jury@alameda.courts.ca.gov
- Phone: (510) 879-3079
The Court says it is working to restore access to the portal as soon as possible.
More Info: Court’s Jury Public Portal is Unavailable | Superi...
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