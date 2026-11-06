⚠️ Alameda County jury online portal temporarily down

⚠️ Online jury portal down for Alameda County Court

The Superior Court of Alameda County says its Jury Public Portal is currently unavailable.

If you have jury duty coming up or need to check your status:

Go to the Court’s Jury Duty Reporting page for the latest instructions.

page for the latest instructions. Contact Jury Services for help: Email: jury@alameda.courts.ca.gov Phone: (510) 879-3079

for help:

The Court says it is working to restore access to the portal as soon as possible.