📅 Make festive garlands from recycled cardboard at the library

📅 Family craft: turn cardboard tubes into festive garlands

Bring the family to Alameda County Library for a hands-on craft session: Creative Reuse with LEAF: Festive Garlands.

You’ll turn simple cardboard tubes into fun decorations, choosing star garlands on twine or classic paper chains, then finish them with decorative paper. It’s designed for all ages and gives everyday materials a second life.

The library may take photos, video, or audio during the event. If you do not want to be recorded, just tell staff on site and they will respect your request.

If you need ASL interpretation or closed captioning, email accessibility@aclibrary.org or contact your library at least 7 days before the program so they can arrange it.

The library is open 10:00am–5:00pm on the day of the event.