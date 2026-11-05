📅 Free Saturday Storytime for toddlers and families

📅 Saturday Storytime for toddlers & preschoolers

Bring your little ones to Saturday Storytime at the Alameda County Library for stories, songs, and movement activities. Toddlers, preschoolers, and families are all welcome.

The library is open 10:00am–5:00pm on the day of the event. Free tickets are handed out 15 minutes before storytime begins, so plan to arrive a bit early.

Saturday Storytime happens twice a month, so check the library’s online calendar for exact dates and times.

Library staff may take photos, video, or audio at events. If you prefer not to be recorded, just tell a staff member and they will respect your request.

Need accessibility support? An ASL interpreter or closed captioning can be arranged if you request it at least 7 business days in advance by contacting your library or emailing accessibility@aclibrary.org.