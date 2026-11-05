📅 Free Diwali Variety Show with Indian dance and music

📅 Free Diwali Variety Show at the Library

Celebrate Diwali with the library’s 5th annual Diwali Variety Show!

Enjoy a mix of Indian dance and music, classical and modern, organized by Eternity Band. This event is free and no registration is required, so you can just drop in.

Library staff may take photos, video, or audio during the event. If you do not want to be recorded, simply tell a staff member and they will respect your request.

Need accessibility support? An ASL interpreter or closed captioning can be arranged if you request it at least 3 business days before the event. For help, contact your library or email accessibility@aclibrary.org.

The event takes place at an Alameda County Library location, which is open 10:00am–5:00pm on the day of the show.