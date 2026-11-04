📅 Drop-in Family Yoga on 2nd & 4th Thursdays

📅 Family Yoga at Alameda County Library

Join a Family Yoga class to learn easy yoga poses and simple mindfulness skills. It’s open to beginners and kids ages 6 and up.

Classes happen on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month. There is no class on November 26 because of Thanksgiving.

How to get ready:

Come with an empty stomach

Wear comfortable, loose clothing

Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle (a few mats may be available to borrow)

No registration is required, but you’ll need to sign an activity waiver at the start of class.

The instructor, Vinutha Kornaya, is a certified Yoga Teacher, Yoga Therapist, and Ayurvedic Practitioner.

If you need an ASL interpreter or closed captioning, email accessibility@aclibrary.org at least 7 days in advance.

Library staff may take photos or video; just let them know if you prefer not to be recorded.