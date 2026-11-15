Here are some free items your neighbors in Alameda are giving away. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster and help keep good stuff out of the landfill.

Item: White dresser with baby changing table top

Details:

Six drawers , plus open shelf and small cabinet

, plus and Size: 54” x 38” x 18.5”

Will be partially disassembled for pickup

Location: East End Zone, Alameda, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Custom artwork box with high-quality foam insert

Details:

Built for secure packaging of fragile items

of fragile items Inside foam helps protect artwork or other delicate pieces

Originally expensive, owner would love to see it reused

Location: East End Zone, Alameda, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Daltile ceramic wall subway tiles

Details:

About 25 square feet total

total In new boxes

Great for a small backsplash or bathroom project

Location: Harbor Bay Isle, Alameda, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Box of Apogee IC self catheters

Details:

Size 14 Fr

30 units per box , 360 total

, Delivered after the poster no longer needed them; free for the taking

Location: Midtown, Alameda, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 9 sheets of unused Daltile geometric shape tiles

Details:

All sheets are unused

Check photos for pattern and color : https://trashnothing.com/pics/6DkG6VK

: https://trashnothing.com/pics/6DkG6VK Poster asks you to list day and time you can pick up when you reply

Location: Harbor Bay area near the fire station, Alameda, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Alameda tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, contact the poster soon and arrange a pickup time.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.