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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Alameda Right Now
Here are some free items your neighbors in Alameda are giving away. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster and help keep good stuff out of the landfill.
White Dresser with Baby Changing Table
Item: White dresser with baby changing table top
Details:
- Six drawers, plus open shelf and small cabinet
- Size: 54” x 38” x 18.5”
- Will be partially disassembled for pickup
Location: East End Zone, Alameda, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Custom Artwork Box – 44" x 36"
Item: Custom artwork box with high-quality foam insert
Details:
- Built for secure packaging of fragile items
- Inside foam helps protect artwork or other delicate pieces
- Originally expensive, owner would love to see it reused
Location: East End Zone, Alameda, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Ceramic Wall Subway Tile – 25 Square Feet
Item: Daltile ceramic wall subway tiles
Details:
- About 25 square feet total
- In new boxes
- Great for a small backsplash or bathroom project
Location: Harbor Bay Isle, Alameda, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Apogee IC Self Catheters – Box of 360
Item: Box of Apogee IC self catheters
Details:
- Size 14 Fr
- 30 units per box, 360 total
- Delivered after the poster no longer needed them; free for the taking
Location: Midtown, Alameda, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Daltile Geometric Shape Tiles (9 Sheets)
Item: 9 sheets of unused Daltile geometric shape tiles
Details:
- All sheets are unused
- Check photos for pattern and color: https://trashnothing.com/pics/6DkG6VK
- Poster asks you to list day and time you can pick up when you reply
Location: Harbor Bay area near the fire station, Alameda, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Alameda tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, contact the poster soon and arrange a pickup time.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.