Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS) is seeking foster homes to help reduce kennel stress for five dogs: Will (7 months), Penny (2 years, 8 months), Ms. Mousse (1 year, 8 months), Hayley (11 months), and Comet (10 months). Fostering gives these dogs a break from kennel life and helps them find permanent homes. For more information or to apply to foster, call 510-337-8565 or complete the foster form on the FAAS website.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS)