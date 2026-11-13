undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alameda
Alameda animal shelter seeks foster homes for dogs
10 days ago
Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS) is seeking foster homes to help reduce kennel stress for five dogs: Will (7 months), Penny (2 years, 8 months), Ms. Mousse (1 year, 8 months), Hayley (11 months), and Comet (10 months). Fostering gives these dogs a break from kennel life and helps them find permanent homes. For more information or to apply to foster, call 510-337-8565 or complete the foster form on the FAAS website.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS)
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.