The Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS) is working with the City of Alameda to upgrade shelter infrastructure so new commercial washing and drying machines can be installed at the Alameda Animal Shelter. As a temporary fix, FAAS has added two new residential washer/dryer machines so laundry for shelter animals can continue while long-term improvements are planned.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS)