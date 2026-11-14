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Alameda
🚨 Alameda Police crime and activity report for October 2026
11 days ago
🚨 Alameda Police crime snapshot for October 2026
Here’s what Alameda Police reported for October 2026:
- 5,903 calls for service (up from 5,753 in September)
- 371 reports taken
- 125 arrests
- 46 collisions
- 26 auto thefts and 30 recovered stolen vehicles
- 10 robberies (up from 4)
- 16 catalytic converter thefts (up from 4)
- 14 aggravated assaults (same as last month)
Highlighted cases:
- Two arson arrests on 10/3 (Invincible Court) and 10/7 (400 block of Central Ave); in the second case, occupants trapped in an apartment fire were rescued.
- A man suspected of approaching female students near Ralph Appezzato Memorial Pkwy was identified using ALPR cameras and arrested on 10/28 near Wilma Chan Way & Marina Village Pkwy.
- An in‑home caretaker was arrested in an embezzlement case involving $55,000 taken from an elderly victim.
- Traffic enforcement: 270 citations, 294 warnings, and 6 impaired driving arrests.
You can file a police report online, review monthly crime reports, and check crime activity for Alameda neighborhoods through the Police Department’s online tools.
More Info: Alameda Police Month in Review: October 2026 | Cit...
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