🚨 Alameda Police crime snapshot for October 2026 Here’s what Alameda Police reported for October 2026: 5,903 calls for service (up from 5,753 in September)

(up from 5,753 in September) 371 reports taken

125 arrests

46 collisions

26 auto thefts and 30 recovered stolen vehicles

and 10 robberies (up from 4)

(up from 4) 16 catalytic converter thefts (up from 4)

(up from 4) 14 aggravated assaults (same as last month) Highlighted cases: Two arson arrests on 10/3 (Invincible Court) and 10/7 (400 block of Central Ave ); in the second case, occupants trapped in an apartment fire were rescued.

on (Invincible Court) and (400 block of ); in the second case, occupants trapped in an apartment fire were rescued. A man suspected of approaching female students near Ralph Appezzato Memorial Pkwy was identified using ALPR cameras and arrested on 10/28 near Wilma Chan Way & Marina Village Pkwy .

near was identified using cameras and arrested on near . An in‑home caretaker was arrested in an embezzlement case involving $55,000 taken from an elderly victim.

case involving taken from an elderly victim. Traffic enforcement: 270 citations, 294 warnings, and 6 impaired driving arrests. You can file a police report online, review monthly crime reports, and check crime activity for Alameda neighborhoods through the Police Department’s online tools.

More Info: Alameda Police Month in Review: October 2026 | Cit...