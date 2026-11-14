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🚧 Possible tube and Doolittle closures during king tides
🚧 Possible tube and road closures during king tides
Caltrans is warning that Webster and Posey Tubes (SR-260) and Doolittle Drive (SR-61) may need temporary closures during upcoming king tides between November 2026 and February 2027. No closures are scheduled yet, but they could happen to protect public safety if tides and weather cause flooding.
King tide periods to watch:
- Nov 22–28, 2026
- Dec 20–27, 2026
- Jan 18–24, 2027
- Feb 16–22, 2027
If closures are needed, Caltrans will send traffic advisories and post on email and social media, and the City of Alameda will share updates too.
If you travel to or from Alameda during these dates, plan ahead, allow extra time, and check conditions:
- Real-time roads: Caltrans QuickMap
- Full Caltrans advisory: traffic advisory PDF
- Flood & king tide prep: Alameda Ready website
The City urges everyone to stay informed and be ready for possible travel delays.
More Info: Caltrans Advises of Potential Road Closures During...
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