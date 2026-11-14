Freebies are popping up around Alameda this week, from beauty items to handy household gear. Here are a few you can claim for free right now.

Item: Glamnetic press-on nails, Velveteen Trance color

Condition: 20 nails left; some sizes already used

Location: Alameda, California

Source: trashnothing.com

The owner used the sizes that fit and is giving the rest away. Great if you use press-ons and want to try this style without paying salon prices. Check the photos to see exactly what’s included and the remaining sizes.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Step and seat combo

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Alameda, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Handy step and seat that can help you reach higher shelves and also doubles as a place to sit. A useful freebie for small spaces, kitchens, or closets.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Sticky silicone plates

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Alameda, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Silicone plates that stick to the table, great for kids or anyone who wants fewer spills. Easy to wash and reuse, and they help keep mealtime a bit less messy.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Alameda tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, click through, read the full details, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.