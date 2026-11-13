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Alameda
Scout-led food drive set for November 14
8 days ago
A Scout-led food drive in Alameda will collect shelf-stable, unexpired food on 2026-11-14. Households that received a door hanger are asked to place food donations outside by 9:00 a.m.; others can drop off donations from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Elk's Lodge (2255 Santa Clara Avenue) or the Alameda Food Bank (677 West Ranger Avenue).
This content is adapted from materials provided by Alameda Food Bank
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