A Scout-led food drive in Alameda will collect shelf-stable, unexpired food on 2026-11-14. Households that received a door hanger are asked to place food donations outside by 9:00 a.m.; others can drop off donations from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Elk's Lodge (2255 Santa Clara Avenue) or the Alameda Food Bank (677 West Ranger Avenue).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Alameda Food Bank