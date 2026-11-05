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Alameda

Alameda Boys & Girls Club holds Halloween party

5 days ago
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The Alameda Boys & Girls Club held a Halloween celebration where youth and staff dressed up in costumes and took part in a Youth Costume Contest. Club staff joined the fun with their own costumes, and several youth were named contest winners as part of the event.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Alameda Boys & Girls Club

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