🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Orlando

Orlando has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each pup below has a unique story and is ready for a loving home.

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: Young (about 1 year)

Gender: Female

Color: White with black

Weight: ~7 lbs

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter/Rescue: Simply Grace Rescue - Central FL Foster Homes

Contact: SimplyGraceRescue@gmail.com

About Betty:

Betty is described as super sweet, very friendly, outgoing, bubbly, and adorable. She loves all dogs and people and is an absolute delight to be around.

Health & vetting:

Fully vetted

Spayed (fixed)

Vaccinated (shots)

Heartworm tested negative

Dewormed

Microchipped

👉 Meet Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie Poo

Age: Young (about 1 year)

Gender: Male

Color: Silver & tan (Yorkie colors)

Weight: ~8 lbs

Adoption fee: $550

Shelter/Rescue: Simply Grace Rescue - Central FL Foster Homes

Contact: SimplyGraceRescue@gmail.com

About Georgie:

Georgie has both pre-grooming and post-grooming photos to show off his gorgeous coat. He is super sweet, very friendly, outgoing, bubbly, and adorable. Like Betty, he loves all dogs and people and is a joy to have around.

Health & vetting:

Fully vetted

Neutered (fixed)

Vaccinated (shots)

Heartworm tested negative

Dewormed

Microchipped

👉 Meet Georgie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Booboo

Breed: Bull Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: Young (about 2½ years)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Adoption fee: $30

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Orlando, FL)

About Brooklyn:

Brooklyn is described as gentle, loyal, playful, and calm. She came to her current owner as a puppy after her previous owner developed allergies. She has lived with two children (ages 8 and 11) for almost two years.

She loves spending time in a big backyard, sniffing around and chasing lizards and little critters. She is not a big fan of walking on a leash, so she’ll do best with someone patient and willing to work with her on leash skills.

👉 Meet Brooklyn and read her full story on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Phone: (407) 351-7722

About Jelly:

Jelly is a young medium mixed-breed puppy with a sweet brown-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of guidance as he grows.

For the most current details on Jelly’s health, vaccines, and adoption fee, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Jelly and start the adoption process on adoptapet

If you’re in the Orlando area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.