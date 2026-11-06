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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Orlando
Orlando has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each pup below has a unique story and is ready for a loving home.
Betty
Breed: Shih Tzu
Age: Young (about 1 year)
Gender: Female
Color: White with black
Weight: ~7 lbs
Adoption fee: $600
Shelter/Rescue: Simply Grace Rescue - Central FL Foster Homes
Contact: SimplyGraceRescue@gmail.com
About Betty:
Betty is described as super sweet, very friendly, outgoing, bubbly, and adorable. She loves all dogs and people and is an absolute delight to be around.
Health & vetting:
- Fully vetted
- Spayed (fixed)
- Vaccinated (shots)
- Heartworm tested negative
- Dewormed
- Microchipped
👉 Meet Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Georgie
Breed: Yorkie Poo
Age: Young (about 1 year)
Gender: Male
Color: Silver & tan (Yorkie colors)
Weight: ~8 lbs
Adoption fee: $550
Shelter/Rescue: Simply Grace Rescue - Central FL Foster Homes
Contact: SimplyGraceRescue@gmail.com
About Georgie:
Georgie has both pre-grooming and post-grooming photos to show off his gorgeous coat. He is super sweet, very friendly, outgoing, bubbly, and adorable. Like Betty, he loves all dogs and people and is a joy to have around.
Health & vetting:
- Fully vetted
- Neutered (fixed)
- Vaccinated (shots)
- Heartworm tested negative
- Dewormed
- Microchipped
👉 Meet Georgie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brooklyn
Nickname: Booboo
Breed: Bull Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
Age: Young (about 2½ years)
Gender: Female
Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
Adoption fee: $30
Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Orlando, FL)
About Brooklyn:
Brooklyn is described as gentle, loyal, playful, and calm. She came to her current owner as a puppy after her previous owner developed allergies. She has lived with two children (ages 8 and 11) for almost two years.
She loves spending time in a big backyard, sniffing around and chasing lizards and little critters. She is not a big fan of walking on a leash, so she’ll do best with someone patient and willing to work with her on leash skills.
👉 Meet Brooklyn and read her full story on adoptapet
Jelly
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Baby (puppy)
Gender: Male
Color: Brown/chocolate with white
Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
Phone: (407) 351-7722
About Jelly:
Jelly is a young medium mixed-breed puppy with a sweet brown-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of guidance as he grows.
For the most current details on Jelly’s health, vaccines, and adoption fee, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet Jelly and start the adoption process on adoptapet
If you’re in the Orlando area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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