🐱 Orlando Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens & Young Companions

Orlando has some very special cats and kittens looking for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet your new feline friend.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc. (Orlando, FL)

Cleopatra is a young black kitten waiting at Catapalooza, Inc. for a safe, indoor home. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting.

👉 Meet Cleopatra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: All black

All Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc. (Orlando, FL)

Phoenix is a sleek black young cat at Catapalooza, Inc.. She’s looking for a forever family who will keep her safe and loved indoors.

👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Shelter Phone: (407) 351-7722

Butterscotch is an orange kitten at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. If you love classic orange tabby charm, he might be the one for you.

👉 Meet Butterscotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable — special medical needs

Adoptable — Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Shelter Phone: (407) 351-7722

Lynx is a sweet girl with a potentially serious heart condition. She will need to see a cardiologist for diagnostics and treatment, and her adopter will be asked to sign a medical waiver. Staff can answer all your questions about her care and what to expect.

Lynx is looking for a compassionate adopter who can commit to her medical needs and give her a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Lynx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable (private owner rehoming)

Adoptable (private owner rehoming) Breed: American Bobtail

Age: Baby (about 3–4 months, per vet)

(about 3–4 months, per vet) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Tail: No tail (bobtail)

(bobtail) Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Orlando, FL)

Rain showed up crying outside during a storm — wet, cold, and starving. A kind person brought him in and had him checked by a vet, who estimated him at 3–4 months old. He is described as very sweet, not microchipped, and has had one de-worming treatment.

His current caregiver is including food, toys, a litter box, and the cat furniture shown in the listing. Because their roommate is allergic, Rain needs a forever home as soon as possible.

👉 Meet Rain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Orlando, FL area, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. You can call the listed shelters with questions, or click through to each pet’s page to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.