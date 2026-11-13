⚠️ Development Review Committee meets Nov. 19 in Gainesville

The Alachua County Development Review Committee meets on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium, 2nd floor of the Alachua County Administration Building, 12 SE 1st St., Gainesville.

Public comment is in person only. You can watch the meeting on the AC TV app (Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku) or on the County’s video-on-demand website (not on Cox Channel 12).

Projects on the agenda include:

Westbrooke Farms – replatting lots in a 7-lot rural agricultural subdivision at 1338 SW 153rd Drive (deferred to Dec. 17, 2026 hearing).

– replatting lots in a at (deferred to hearing). The Commons at Celebration Pointe TOD, Parcels 3 & 5 – revised final plan for a 50,640 sq. ft. childcare facility and fitness center at 3886 SW 43rd St. and 4354 SW Archer Rd.

– revised final plan for a at MMI GAIN Road for Progress at 75 – NW 67th Road Improvements – revised final plan to reconstruct Castle Dr./NW 67th Rd to serve a proposed apartment complex near NW 67th Rd & W University Ave.

You’re encouraged to submit written or photo documents online before the meeting. For details, contact Alachua County Growth Management at 352-374-5249 or developmentreview@alachuacounty.gov.