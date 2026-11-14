📢 Try growing roselle from the library’s free Seed Library

Roselle (also called Florida cranberry) is a heat-loving plant that does well in Florida and has many uses. The red calyxes can be dried for caffeine‑free hibiscus tea or Jamaican sorrel, the tart leaves can go in salads, and ambitious gardeners can make jelly, syrup, or snacks from the seeds. It’s rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C.

The writer shares that this is their second year growing roselle and that now is harvest time for drying calyxes, making jelly, and saving seeds for next year.

You can visit the Alachua County Library District Seed Library in the spring to get free roselle seeds. Fall seed offerings may include spinach, sweet peas, and daisy, making it an easy, no‑cost way to test what grows well in your Florida soil.

For gardening tips, check UF IFAS Gardening Solutions. As with any plant you eat or drink, do your own research and check for any issues with your medications.