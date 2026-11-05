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Alachua
Semi truck overturns on CR 235 in Alachua
4 days ago
A semi truck traveling south on County Road 235 in Alachua flipped onto its side while going through a curve, trapping the driver, who has since been removed and taken for medical care. The southbound lane at CR 241 and CR 235 is still blocked, and drivers should use caution in the area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Alachua County Fire Rescue
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