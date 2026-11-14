Staff report

Updated on November 16 with McGlorthon’s criminal history.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vontez Robert McGlorthon, 21, was arrested yesterday for allegedly going to the door of a stranger and pointing a firearm at the man who answered the door.

A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that at about 8:50 a.m. on November 13, McGlorthon went to the victim’s front door and said he was looking for a family member. The victim said he told McGlorthon he did not know his family member and then closed the door.

The victim said he went out to his vehicle a short time later, and McGlorthon approached him, upset that the victim had closed the door. The victim said McGlorthon pulled a firearm from his waistband, pulled the slide back, and pointed the firearm at him. The victim said he was in fear that McGlorthon would shoot him and said he did not know McGlorthon.

A loaded firearm was reportedly found in McGlorthon’s vehicle.

Post Miranda, McGlorthon reportedly said he went to the victim’s door to look for his family member; he said he had a firearm but denied drawing it.

McGlorthon has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has a juvenile history between 2017 and 2022, and he was arrested in 2025 for allegedly hitting his girlfriend and trying to take her phone; the case was dropped after the victim did not respond to a subpoena and efforts to serve her with an order to appear were unsuccessful. Judge Denise Ferrero set bail at $20,000 on the new charge.

Articles about arrests are based on reports from law enforcement agencies. The charges listed are taken from the arrest report and/or court records and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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