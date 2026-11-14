Staff report

Updated on November 16 with Davis’s criminal history.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Allan Davis Sr., 30, was arrested yesterday for allegedly taking a phone and charger from a man in a homeless encampment.

At about 9 a.m. on November 13, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the Circle K at 4030 SW 13th Street, where the victim said he had been in his tent in an encampment behind the convenience store when Davis entered his tent, woke him up, and demanded his cell phone and wallet. The victim said Davis grabbed him by the hair and hit him in the face multiple times, then snatched his phone from his hand and tried to grab his wallet.

The victim said he managed to get away and then ran to the convenience store to call for help.

The deputy noted that the victim’s injuries were consistent with his account of the incident, with scratches and redness on his face.

Davis reportedly told the deputy that everything in his backpack and on his person belonged to him, except for a cell phone and charging pack.

Post Miranda, Davis reportedly admitted to taking the victim’s cell phone and allegedly refused to return it. He reportedly said the victim deserved to be robbed and said the cell phone didn’t belong to the victim. The cell phone was reportedly found with Davis’s belongings.

Davis, who is described as homeless in his arrest report, has been charged with robbery without a firearm. He has five felony convictions (two violent) and nine misdemeanor convictions (four violent) in Florida, along with an unspecified criminal history in Georgia and Oklahoma; he has served one state prison sentence and was released in 2024. Judge Denise Ferrero ordered him held without bail pending a hearing on a motion from the State Attorney’s Office to hold him without bail until trial; if the judge denies the motion, bail will be set at that hearing.

Articles about arrests are based on reports from law enforcement agencies. The charges listed are taken from the arrest report and/or court records and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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