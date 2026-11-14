All photos courtesy of Gainesville Fire Rescue

Staff report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two patients were transported to the hospital in critical condition last night after a crash at Main Street and 39th Avenue.

At about 8:19 p.m. on November 13, Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment and transported two patients to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Gainesville Police Department, one vehicle was traveling eastbound while another was traveling westbound on NE 39th Avenue. The vehicle traveling westbound made a left turn to go south on Main Street in the path of the eastbound vehicle.

All patients are adults; the investigation is ongoing.

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