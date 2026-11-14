The Gainesville City Commission met as the General Policy Committee on November 12

BY JENNIFER CABRERA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the November 12 General Policy Committee meeting, the Gainesville City Commission discussed EV charging stations, heard an update on recent gun violence, and scheduled a discussion for November 19 on whether to hire Andrew Persons as the permanent City Manager.



Cold Night Shelter



Mayor Harvey Ward asked for an update on the City’s Cold Night Shelter program for families (individuals can still go to GRACE Marketplace), given that it was provided in the past by St. Francis House, which has now closed. Interim City Manager Andrew Persons said the City has not yet finalized agreements with potential providers for the program, so the MLK Center will be available for families this Friday and Saturday night, staffed by City employees. Ward said he had signed an emergency declaration so staffing could be handled outside of bargaining agreements.

Ward added, “I heard a comment made at a County meeting a couple of days ago, indicating that it was the City’s job to provide cold night shelter. I want to be really clear that it’s the community’s job to provide cold night shelter. The City of Gainesville is part of the community. But as I have said for many, many years now, if we expect the City of Gainesville, acting alone as an organization, to solve homelessness in our community, we are going to continue to be disappointed. Once again, the City of Gainesville stepped into the gap as it pertains to the emergencies of our homeless brothers and sisters in our community. We cannot be the only ones doing this. We cannot.”

Surface parking regulations



After Commissioners heard a presentation about potential surface parking regulations for multi-family developments, no motion was made, so no action was taken.

EV charging stations



Assistant Director of Transportation Jason Garrett presented two proposals for EV charging stations.

The first proposal (Option 1) is funded by a federal grant, with $11.655 million awarded in 2024 but on hold due to a March 2024 Executive Order. That grant would provide 46 Level II charging ports and 48 Level III charging ports in 14 locations, for a total of 94 charging ports.

The second proposal (Option 2) is a revenue-sharing agreement with a vendor, with six Level III chargers at three sites — most likely the Thomas Center, City Hall, and the Downtown Parking Garage. The vendor would incur all of the costs, and the City would get 5% of the revenue plus 5% of any profit. Over 10 years, GRU is projected to earn $1.078 million in utility revenue from the proposal, while the City is projected to earn $469,002.

Commissioner James Ingle mentioned his electric truck and said, “One of the things that’s really keeping a lot of people from being able to utilize electrical vehicles is, there’s a real lack of charging options, especially on the east side of town.” He said publicly-available charging stations would be “very good for the City, especially if we’re not having to put any money out for it.”

In response to a question from Ingle, Garrett said he had no idea when the Executive Order might be rescinded to make the federal grant available. He added that the only issue with proceeding with Option 2 while waiting for the grant would be that both proposals include charging stations at City Hall and the Downtown Parking Garage; Garrett said the grant requires placement of the charging stations in the locations on the application, and the current infrastructure might not support additional charging stations at those locations.

Ingle said it made sense to him to move forward with Option 2 “to get this ball rolling in some degree.”

Commissioner Casey Willits said that having a charging station closer to his home might get him “convinced to buy an electric vehicle”; he said there is no way to charge at his condominium complex.

Ward said he has an electric car now, and it’s “the easiest thing in the world” to charge it if you have a single-family home, but that’s not the case for people who live in apartments. He said the southwest area, particularly Butler Plaza, has a lot of charging stations, but “this side of 34th Street, it’s a whole lot harder to get a public charging facility, and that doesn’t seem fair… It’s an equity issue, frankly, and an opportunity issue.” He said he would rather “move sooner than later,” particularly since the City would make some revenue.

Persons said another complication on the federal grant is that all the EV infrastructure “has to be produced domestically, and there’s currently no one doing that.”

Ingle made a motion to move forward with Option 2 while continuing to pursue the federal grant (Option 1). Willits seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously.

Gun violence update



During Member Comment, Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker asked Police Chief Nelson Moya for an update on the recent gun violence. He summarized the data he presented at Tuesday’s press conference and then spoke about staffing. He said Gainesville Police Department (GPD) had 315 officers in the past, and “there was an exodus back in 2017,… and since that time, we have been trying to recover that staffing.” He said GPD is currently budgeted for 274 sworn officers, a reduction of about 40 officers, but there were also 60 vacancies when he arrived; the vacancies are now down to about 18, although the actual number varies from day to day.

Moya said that, at one point, GPD had eight sworn officers “whose sole responsibility was to do community policing projects. I can’t do any of that currently with sworn staff because I have needs all over the organization.” He added that his staff is now trained in police-youth dialogues, and those dialogues are now “three weeks long, not just one session long,” and the City Manager is going to make some funding available for additional police-youth dialogues. He said those are roundtable discussions with young people, “whether they’re justice-involved or whether they’re not, or whether they’re at risk,… to find common ground to talk about everything that promotes public safety and better relationships with our youth.”

Moya said his staff is putting a higher priority on following up on minor calls about disturbances that involve youth, in an attempt to prevent more serious incidents. The Real-time Information Center is also now staffed and operational; that team analyzes real-time data to make sure officers have the most recent information.

Moya intends to bring back plan for ALPRs



That information includes cameras like Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs), which have been suspended in the city even though Moya said he believes in the technology. He said he plans to come back to the City Commission with a plan to reinstate the use of the cameras, “but I needed to make sure that those companies, Flock or whoever,… better account [for] their business model and to ensure that we have better safeguards.”

Moya said that in the first retaliation shooting after the November 1 double homicide, “we know that our subject vehicle went through an intersection [where] we previously had an ALPR, and we could not capture it.”

Mandatory overtime is required for sufficient staffing levels



Moya mentioned the 1000 block of West University Avenue, where the double homicide occurred, and said he uses mandatory overtime to make sure that area is staffed every weekend. He added that GPD conducts curfew checks every night with juveniles who are on probation — usually five or six per night.

Moya also said that the downtown patrols are staffed with overtime, as well as five School Resource Officer positions; a sixth SRO position will soon be vacant after an upcoming retirement.

GPD’s ratio of officers to population is below the state average



Moya said he is always aware of his responsibility to manage his budget, particularly now that Amendment 3 passed, but “we currently sit at an average of 1.69 officers [per 1,000 people]. We were not long ago at 1.49, so we are making that recovery. Now I can give you just a snapshot of what other communities are, and some are higher, and some are lower… Pembroke Pines, population of 170,000, has 1.59. The City of Palm Bay, population of 146,000, almost 147,000, 1.27. Miramar, population of 140,000, 1.97. Lakeland, which is often comparable to us, population of 125,000, 2.11. The City of Hollywood, 156,000 population, ratio of 2.21. Fort Lauderdale, community of 192,000, 2.91. In Coral Springs, population of 136,000, 1.59.”

Ward said, “Of the other cities you just listed, I could be wrong, but I don’t think any of them have an entity with its own police department inside their city limits that also provides a level of protection. We do. That’s an important factor in this.”

Moya said that Tallahassee also has university police departments, and its ratio sits at “5 and change… There’s no magic number to this… That’s why there is no one formula. The state average sits at 2.29.”

Ward said, “I know that there’s folks who are going to watch this and think, ‘Gainesville’s got a real problem with staffing levels.’ We share that with the rest of the country.”

Persons said GPD and the University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) have made progress “in that overlap area,… with more coordination between both agencies, doing joint details, with UFPD coming out and working in that 1000-foot buffer zone around the university.”

Mayor Harvey Ward: “Please don’t hear that I’m making light of this situation. We want to be fully staffed, and we have those officers to be fully staffed in our budget. We just have not been able to attract them.”



Ward said, “Please don’t hear that I’m making light of this situation. We want to be fully staffed, and we have those officers to be fully staffed in our budget. We just have not been able to attract them.”

Shooters and victims are “known to each other”



Moya said that although shootings are down from last year, more people “are getting hit by gunfire.” Ward asked if it was correct that “we’re talking about groups who are known to each other. We’re not talking about people randomly firing on folks.” Moya said, “With the exception of the Imeca homicide on January 14,… every other homicide has been targeted violence.”

Ward said these are “still deaths,… but I don’t want anyone to be thinking that there are folks out there randomly shooting folks.”

GPD Chief Moya: “I would ask for 40 more [sworn officers].”



Moya said all of the homicide cases have been solved, but retaliatory shootings are “disturbing” because they are “extremely dangerous for our entire community.” He added, “If I was to give you a selfish approach — this is extremely selfish; forgive me for doing that — I would ask for 40 more [sworn officers] after I filled my 19 [vacancies].”

Commissioner Ed Book asked Persons whether the City Commission could do anything, and Ward said, “I don’t recall a time in the last 7-8 years when we have not given GPD whatever you’ve asked for.”

Persons said that along with looking at potential ordinance changes to regulate the activity around the 1000 block of West University Avenue after 4 a.m., he would be recommending that any remaining ARPA funds go to both “the youth dialogue that the Chief spoke about, as well as to cover GPD overtime.” He said he would also bring a budget amendment to fund the Violence Interrupters into the next calendar year.

Mayor Ward: “We’re talking about gun violence, and here in the state of Florida, we just don’t seem inclined to do a darn thing about it.”



Ward said, “I really appreciate what everyone’s doing, but I want to remind everybody within the sound of my voice that we are not talking about fistfights. We are not talking about bow and arrow. We’re not talking about people throwing rocks. We’re talking about gun violence, and here in the state of Florida, we just don’t seem inclined to do a darn thing about it.”

Holiday Parade funding

Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut said she would like a placeholder in the budget for the Holiday Parade.

Making Persons the permanent City Manager



Commissioner Bryan Eastman said he wanted to make sure that the City of Gainesville is ready for the budget reductions that will be necessary under Amendment 3 and mentioned some revenue options that require the City to act before January 1.

Persons said staff will bring two resolutions to the December 3 meeting: one is a non-ad-valorem assessment for streetlights, and the other is for road projects. He said the City must pass an “intent resolution” before the end of the year to preserve the ability to charge these assessments.

Interim City Manager Persons: “I think it’s a testament to the quality and value that we provide, in terms of municipal services, that across the board, every precinct in the city of Gainesville voted against Amendment 3.”



Regarding the FY2028 budget, Persons said the City will be hosting listening sessions in the beginning of 2027 “to hear where priorities are,” along with a “neighbor survey” that will include some questions about budget priorities. He added, “I think it’s a testament to the quality and value that we provide, in terms of municipal services, that across the board, every precinct in the city of Gainesville voted against Amendment 3.”

Eastman said he believes it’s important to “have stable leadership within the City of Gainesville,” and “a leadership transition in the middle of [creating the FY2028 budget]… will cause issues… So I would like, on November 19, for us to discuss the City Manager search, and I’ll say my intention is to appoint Mr. Persons from the interim into the permanent role.”

Mayor Ward: “Despite what you might read on the internets, we are a very fiscally conservative City, and we have the reserves to prove that.”



Ward said, “We are better set, because of what we’ve dealt with over the last four years, than any community in this state to deal with what’s coming at us from Amendment 3. We also are — despite what you might read on the internets, we are a very fiscally conservative City, and we have the reserves to prove that… I believe we will be okay.”

City Commission abruptly made four interim Charter Officers permanent in 2023



Willits said that when the City Commission abruptly made four interim Charter Officers permanent in 2023, “I completely opposed it. I think it was a literal abuse of every procedure. It was abusive of the public. It was abusive of each other, as colleagues. It was abusive of City staff. It was my least proud moment of being on the City Commission.” Willits was the only one to vote against that motion. He thanked Eastman for asking that this be placed on the agenda of a future meeting because it would be “wildly inappropriate” to do it the same day. He asked Persons for an updated resume by next week.

In response to Willits’s question about what he could ask Persons, Ward recommended asking questions one-on-one instead of at the dais: “I mean, that’s the way I have always done it.” Human Resources Manager Laura Graetz also recommended that Commissioners have individual conversations with Persons.

Persons said he would “continue to serve in whatever capacity the Commission desires” and would make himself available to all of them.

Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut: “I know the Mayor has been on that bandwagon for the longest, so now he’s got [Eastman] over on that side, but I don’t think this is fair to the City, and we need to have a search.”

Chestnut said she was “not at all” comfortable with Eastman’s proposal. She continued, “It’s nothing against Andrew [Persons]… I know the Mayor has been on that bandwagon for the longest, so now he’s got [Eastman] over on that side, but I don’t think this is fair to the City, and we need to have a search.”

Ward adjourned the meeting.

The post Gainesville City Commission discusses EV charging stations, gun violence, and hiring Persons as permanent City Manager appeared first on Alachua Chronicle.