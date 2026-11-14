BY JENNIFER CABRERA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a letter stating his opinion that Florida’s prohibition on bump stocks violates the 2nd Amendment.

The letter describes how a bump stock works on a semiautomatic rifle and concludes that a “firearm with a bump stock is not a machine gun… With a machine gun, a shooter may release multiple rounds with a single function of the trigger,” but subsequent rounds are fired “because of forward pressure on the firearm applied by the shooter,” which causes the “firearm (and thus the trigger) to move forward and ‘bump’ into the shooter’s [stationary] trigger finger.”

The letter concludes, “a semiautomatic rifle equipped with a bump stock is not a ‘machine gun’ because it does not fire more than one shot ‘by a single function of the trigger.'” Uthmeier adds that his office will not defend a conviction of the bump-stock ban.

Florida’s bump stock ban was passed in 2018 by the Florida Legislature and signed by Governor Rick Scott as part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. Uthmeier wrote, “When signing the Act into law, Governor Scott reportedly remarked that ‘[a]ll have to give a little and make a compromise.’ The Constitution, however, brooks little compromise when it comes to citizens’ fundamental rights.”

Click here to read the full opinion.

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