Staff report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Dakota Culp, 35, was arrested yesterday for allegedly fleeing from officers and trying to hit an officer with his car.

At about 11 p.m. on November 7, Gainesville Police Department officers were in the area of Campus Walk Apartments (914 SW 8th Avenue), where Culp lives, investigating reports of a vehicle being operated recklessly. While officers were still at the scene, a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller returned to the area, and officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

An officer in full uniform was standing in the roadway, and Culp allegedly disregarded commands to stop and abruptly accelerated his vehicle directly toward the officer; Culp allegedly made no apparent attempt to slow down, stop, or turn the vehicle to avoid striking the officer, who was forced to jump out of the roadway to avoid being hit. The officer was “placed in reasonable fear of imminent bodily injury.”

Culp allegedly fled from officers and turned east onto SW 7th Avenue, traveling the wrong way on the one-way street; as officers continued to pursue him, Culp allegedly made several turns and eluded the officers.

A short time later, a call was received about a vehicle that had crashed at 714 SW 10th Street, with the driver fleeing on foot.

A warrant for Culp’s arrest was issued on November 9, and he was arrested yesterday.

Culp has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing, resisting an officer with violence, and reckless driving (first offense). He has 20 felony convictions (non-violent) and four misdemeanor convictions (non-violent) and has served three state prison sentences, with his most recent release in March 2025. Judge Adam Lee ordered him held without bail pending a hearing on a motion from the State Attorney’s Office to hold him without bail until trial; if the judge denies the motion, bail will be set at that hearing.

Articles about arrests are based on reports from law enforcement agencies. The charges listed are taken from the arrest report and/or court records and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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