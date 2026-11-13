Press release from the City of Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville Cultural Affairs Division seeks submissions from professional artists or artist teams for the acquisition of an existing sculpture to be installed on the exterior wall of Gainesville City Hall, overlooking the newly renovated City Hall Plaza. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Artists are encouraged to propose bold, playful, unexpected, or distinctly Gainesville artwork that sparks joy, creates a sense of place, and reflects the creativity, diversity, and spirit of the Gainesville community.

The goal is to acquire a memorable work of public art that adds character to the hall and plaza and reflects the creativity, diversity, and spirit of Gainesville.

Submissions should be designed for long-term outdoor installation and must meet all applicable safety and durability requirements. Eligibility, submission guidelines, and additional information about the large-scale public art project are available online. The all-inclusive budget for the project is $15,000.

The project is managed by the City’s Parks, Recreational and Cultural Affairs Department, in collaboration with Gainesville Art in Public Places Trust.

The post City of Gainesville seeks artwork for City Hall wall appeared first on Alachua Chronicle.