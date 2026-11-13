Press release from Operation Senior Shield

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Around Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who served our country. Unfortunately, scammers may use that respect and trust to target veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and families. Scammers may pretend to represent the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), a veterans organization, a benefits service, or a charity. They may promise to increase benefits, offer special programs, or claim that immediate action is needed to prevent benefits from being lost. A veteran’s service should never become an opportunity for a scammer.

Red Flags

Be cautious if someone:

Contacts you unexpectedly, claiming to be from the VA or another government agency and asking for personal, banking, or benefits information.

Says your VA benefits will be reduced, suspended, or canceled unless you act immediately.

Promises to increase your pension, disability compensation, or other benefits for an upfront fee.

Pressures you to move money, change investments, or transfer assets to qualify for veterans’ benefits.

Requests payment by gift card, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, payment app, or cash.

Offers a “guaranteed” approval for a VA benefit.

Asks for your VA login information, Social Security number, bank account information, or verification code.

Claims to represent a veteran’s charity but pressures you to donate immediately.

Uses a charity name that sounds very similar to a well-known veterans organization.

Before You Act: STOP. CHECK. PROTECT

STOP. Do not provide personal information, send money, or make financial decisions because someone contacts you unexpectedly.

Do not provide personal information, send money, or make financial decisions because someone contacts you unexpectedly. CHECK. Independently verify the organization or agency. If someone claims to represent the VA, contact the VA using contact information you obtain independently, not a number or link supplied by the caller.

Independently verify the organization or agency. If someone claims to represent the VA, contact the VA using contact information you obtain independently, not a number or link supplied by the caller. PROTECT. Never share passwords, account login information, PINs, or one-time security codes. A legitimate organization should not pressure you to bypass normal security protections.

Protect Your Benefits

Be especially careful when someone offers to help you qualify for benefits by moving money or assets. Financial decisions involving pensions, investments, trusts, annuities, or other assets can have serious and lasting consequences. Before making a major financial decision involving veterans benefits, consider discussing it with an accredited veterans representative or another qualified professional. If someone claims to represent a veterans charity, research the organization independently before donating. Do not allow urgency, patriotism, or an emotional story to replace verification.

How to Report

If you believe you have encountered a veteran benefits or military-related scam:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: Report suspected fraud involving VA programs or operations to the VA Office of Inspector General.

Report suspected fraud involving VA programs or operations to the VA Office of Inspector General. Federal Trade Commission (FTC): Report impersonation scams, fraudulent businesses, and other consumer fraud at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Report impersonation scams, fraudulent businesses, and other consumer fraud at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3): If the scam involved the internet, email, social media, or another online method, report it at IC3.gov.

If the scam involved the internet, email, social media, or another online method, report it at IC3.gov. If money is sent or financial information was shared, contact your bank, credit card company, or other financial institution immediately.

If you believe your identity was stolen, visit IdentityTheft.gov for a personalized identity theft recovery plan.

If you believe a crime occurred, contact your local law enforcement agency.

If someone continues contacting you after you have refused or reported them, do not engage. Block the telephone number, email address, or social media account when possible. Be cautious of anyone who later claims they can recover money you lost for an upfront fee. Recovery scammers frequently target people who have already been victimized.

Stop. Check. Protect.

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