Staff report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Devon Tyre Guthrie, 22, was arrested yesterday for allegedly threatening to shoot two 8-year-olds.

At about 2:47 p.m. on November 12, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the Tower Oaks area (6900 block of SW 21st Lane), where the mother of one of the victims said her son and another boy were playing outside her apartment when she heard a commotion and looked out the window.

The woman said she saw a man with a red shirt and a pistol tucked into the front of his pants, later identified as Guthrie, talking to the boys. She said she went outside, and both boys said the man had threatened to shoot them; when the woman asked for more information, the boys said they were playing with a ball when the man said that if they hit him with the ball, he would shoot them, and then he showed them his pistol.

The woman said she wanted to pursue charges, and the deputy contacted the mother of the other boy, who also wanted to pursue charges. Both boys reportedly said they were in fear that the man would shoot them.

Deputies located Guthrie a short time later and conducted a felony stop; he reportedly had a pistol in his waistband. A deputy noted that Guthrie is not a convicted felon, so there are no charges for possession of a firearm.

Post Miranda, Guthrie reportedly denied threatening to shoot the boys and said he had encouraged them to hit one of the other people he was walking with.

Guthrie, whose listed address is in Alabama, refused to provide any information to Justice Support Services about how long he has been in the area or whether he is employed. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has a juvenile conviction from 2022; Judge Adam Lee set bail at $100,000.

Articles about arrests are based on reports from law enforcement agencies. The charges listed are taken from the arrest report and/or court records and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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