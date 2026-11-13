Press release from the Winn-Dixie Company

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Winn-Dixie Company (TWDC) is helping families bring home more good this holiday season with affordable meal deals and meaningful opportunities to give back. In celebration of Gratitude Month, the hometown grocer is bringing value to Thanksgiving tables and working alongside the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation to help neighbors experiencing food insecurity in communities across Florida.



Raymond Rhee, President and CEO of The Winn-Dixie Company, said, “We understand the importance of keeping holiday meals affordable so families can focus on what matters most: gathering around a table and making memories with loved ones. We’re proud to help customers stretch their grocery budgets throughout the holidays while creating meaningful opportunities to give back, spread kindness, and support our neighbors.”

Holiday favorites for less



Whether preparing a traditional Thanksgiving feast or looking for a convenient holiday meal, Winn-Dixie is helping families bring everyone together around the table with two meal deals for less than $40 each.

Traditional Thanksgiving Cook-at-Home Meal Deal – $38.90: Available through Nov. 25, this meal serves six and includes a 10- to 14-pound frozen Butterball turkey, SE Grocers stuffing, turkey gravy mix, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, Know & Love cut sweet potatoes, and an 8-inch bakery pumpkin pie. It also includes ingredients for a traditional green bean casserole, including Know & Love green beans, Campbell’s cream of mushroom or chicken soup, and SE Grocers crispy onions.

Available through Nov. 25, this meal serves six and includes a 10- to 14-pound frozen Butterball turkey, SE Grocers stuffing, turkey gravy mix, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, Know & Love cut sweet potatoes, and an 8-inch bakery pumpkin pie. It also includes ingredients for a traditional green bean casserole, including Know & Love green beans, Campbell’s cream of mushroom or chicken soup, and SE Grocers crispy onions. Heat-and-Serve Holiday Deli Meal Deal – $39.99: Available through Dec. 29 in the Deli department, this meal serves three to five people and includes a choice of Dietz & Watson Carvers ham or turkey, four Reser’s sides, and a 12-count package of King’s Hawaiian dinner rolls. Side options include cornbread stuffing, homestyle stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, and homestyle gravy.

For families looking for an easy, affordable meal before or after Thanksgiving, Winn-Dixie is offering its Full Plates, Full Heartsmeal deal, which feeds a family of four for just $14.99. Available in the Deli through Dec. 1, this meal includes a hot Lip Lickin’ Chicken rotisserie chicken in any flavor, three SE Grocers deli salads, and six fresh bakery biscuits. Salad options include red skin potato salad, Southern potato salad, mustard potato salad, and macaroni salad.

Sharing gratitude with neighbors



At Winn-Dixie, the season of gratitude extends beyond the dinner table and into the neighborhoods the grocer proudly serves. This November, the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation is helping store teams support hunger-relief organizations making a difference in their communities. Through its Gift of Good initiative, each store will donate $500 to a local organization of its choice. Together, these gifts will provide more than $65,000 in support to more than 130 organizations, empowering store teams to give back to the neighbors and communities they serve.

Customers can also join in the spirit of giving through Winn-Dixie’s Feed It Forward program. Available at every Winn-Dixie grocery store, the program offers prepacked donation bags for $5, $10 or $15, filled with nonperishable, seasonal food items. Store teams select a local organization to receive the donated bags, making it easy for customers to help provide food and support to neighbors in their own communities. Since the program launched in November 2025, Winn-Dixie customers have purchased more than 116,000 Feed It Forward bags, providing more than $1 million in donated food to local organizations supporting neighbors facing food insecurity.

From bringing favorite holiday dishes to the table to sharing a little extra with neighbors, TWDC is helping families celebrate the holiday season with full plates, full hearts, and more reasons to be grateful.

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