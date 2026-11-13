Press release from the Florida Department of Transportation

ALACHUA, Fla. – Construction on drainage, sidewalk, and signage improvements along U.S. 441/N. Martin Luther King Memorial Highway, from NW 125th Street to west of NW 129th Terrace in Alachua, will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Concept Construction and Demolition was selected to complete the $148,000 project that includes constructing drainage improvements, enhancing sidewalk connectivity and accessibility, installing and upgrading highway signage, and performing associated earthwork and other incidental construction activities.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in spring 2027, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. Construction activities are expected to occur Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Temporary shoulder closures may be necessary throughout the project. No lane closures will be permitted from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to minimize impacts on commuters.

Stay informed about lane closures and roadwork in your area by following FDOT District 2 at @MyFDOT_NEFL on X, at MyFDOTNEFL on Facebook or by visiting nflroads.com. Drivers seeking real-time traffic alerts may visit www.FL511.com or download the FL511 app.

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