Wild Game Feast

Press release from the Rotary Clubs of Gainesville Foundation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Rotary Clubs of Gainesville Foundation Inc., at its October 21, 2026, Board of Directors meeting, voted to award the 2027 Wild Game Feast Grant to Family Promise of Gainesville, to be used to renovate their Promise Center for occupancy in 2027.

With no emergency shelters in Alachua County dedicated specifically to serving families with children, the Promise Center will provide families experiencing homelessness with emergency shelter and a safe, structured pathway toward permanent housing. The Promise Center will shelter up to nine families, approximately 30 to 40 individuals at one time, with the expectation that each family will remain there for no more than 120 days while they secure permanent housing.

“We are excited to be awarding the Family Promise of Gainesville the 2027 Wild Game Feast grant to ready the Promise Center for the first group of families needing housing. There are over 1,000 homeless children in our community right now, children whose parents are struggling to find permanent housing for their family. The Promise Center will provide a safe space for families to reset and tackle the steps needed to find a home,” said Lynda Reinhart, Feast Master 2027.

The Promise Center is the culmination of the efforts of many organizations and individuals throughout the community to address the gap in need, and the Rotary Clubs of Gainesville Foundation is thrilled to be joining the effort to make it happen. The Promise Center will also serve as a community resource, providing education programming through partnerships with local organizations. Along with space for the nine families, there will be two classrooms in the building, which will also serve as the headquarters for the Family Promise of Gainesville organization.

“We are honored the Rotary Clubs of Gainesville Foundation has decided to join us to complete the final stage of renovation to allow us to open our doors to families. Rotary’s investment would extend far beyond the building itself; it would serve the community for many years to come, ensuring thousands of children and parents in Alachua County have a safe place to turn and an opportunity to remain together and receive the support they need to build a more stable future,” said Rachael Ryan, Executive Director of Family Promise of Gainesville.

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